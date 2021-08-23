Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $45.15 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Sun Communities worth $45,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities stock opened at $198.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

