Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $351.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.46. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.48.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.