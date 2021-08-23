Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $39,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

