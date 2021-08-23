Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,365 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $38,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

