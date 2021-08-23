Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $62,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.