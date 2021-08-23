Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

