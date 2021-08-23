AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,383 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

