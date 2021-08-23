Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,466.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,466 ($19.15) and last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.15), with a volume of 7205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,426 ($18.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,274.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tom Hargreaves bought 4,098 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

Auction Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

