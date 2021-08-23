Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autodesk stock opened at $334.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.31. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

