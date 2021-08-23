Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Autodesk stock opened at $334.38 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

