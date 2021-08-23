Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.36 Million

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce sales of $170.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $672.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $677.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $831.18 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR opened at $166.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

