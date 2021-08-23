Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 417.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Avalara by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.95. 5,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,865. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

