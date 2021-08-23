Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.49

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.
In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
