Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.49

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

