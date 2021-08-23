Badger DAO Price Hits $24.17 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.17 or 0.00048920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $243.70 million and $16.96 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,083,791 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

