Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,229 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 913.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $58.81 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97.

