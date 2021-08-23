Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $58,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

