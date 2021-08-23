Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $87,000 in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

