Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,668.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

