Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

