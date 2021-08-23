Baldrige Asset Management LLC Takes $131,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

