Baldrige Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $475.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.14 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

