Bao Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.82 million and $1.05 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00129931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.14 or 1.00031367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.01018336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.34 or 0.06750021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.