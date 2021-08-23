Barclays Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $420.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $390.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.81.

MDB opened at $367.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.80. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $14,461,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,314.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

