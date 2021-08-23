Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 180.60 ($2.36). 18,431,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,179,289. The stock has a market cap of £30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.71. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

