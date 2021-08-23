Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337,402. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

