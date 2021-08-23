Basic Attention Token Trading Up 5.1% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $490.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

