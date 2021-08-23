Bassett Furniture Industries’ (BSET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,521,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.