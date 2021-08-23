BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,488. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

