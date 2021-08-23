Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. 21,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,203. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

