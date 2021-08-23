Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ BEAM traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. 21,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,203. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
