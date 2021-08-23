Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

