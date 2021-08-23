Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 335,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,702,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $344.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

