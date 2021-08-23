Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 126 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.