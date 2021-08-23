Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 984 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 213,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

