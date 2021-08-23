Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.99. The company had a trading volume of 871,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $155.50 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

