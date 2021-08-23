Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $277.41. The company had a trading volume of 106,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The stock has a market cap of $325.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

