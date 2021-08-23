Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $105,575.58 and approximately $3,144.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.