Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.00 million and the highest is $601.20 million. Belden posted sales of $475.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Belden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Belden by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 16.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

