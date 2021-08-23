Berry Data One Day Volume Reaches $879,901.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $879,901.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

