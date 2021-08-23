Bezant 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $260.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $260.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00835228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00103991 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

