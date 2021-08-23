BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 551,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $16,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

