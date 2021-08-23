Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

