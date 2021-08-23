Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,103 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 70,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.59. 1,646,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,418. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

