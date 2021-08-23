Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.05. 2,271,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

