Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.49. 1,113,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $286.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

