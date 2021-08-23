Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,752. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.