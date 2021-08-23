Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 169,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,720,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.60. 213,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,159. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96.

