BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of BTAI opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

