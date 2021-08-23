Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.56. Bit Digital shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 57,483 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

