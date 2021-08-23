Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.11 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $80.25 or 0.00159956 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $36.11 million and $674,280.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

