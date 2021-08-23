Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1,260.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00339392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00144532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00156860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 197.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

